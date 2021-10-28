Putnam Investments LLC Has $37.98 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,093 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of GoDaddy worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

