Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of The AZEK worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

