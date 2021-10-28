Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Hasbro worth $46,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

