Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $42,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

NYSE:HUM opened at $458.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.