PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 227,891 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a net margin of 67.32% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 131.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $411,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $4,584,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

