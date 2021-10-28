Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,004,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

