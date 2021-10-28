Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Simulations Plus, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.93 million, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,354. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.