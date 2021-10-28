Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $30,258,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.