Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ORIX Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ORIX in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ORIX stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

