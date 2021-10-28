Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Farfetch Ltd Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Farfetch in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,275,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Farfetch by 1,190.6% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

