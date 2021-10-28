Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of DVN opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 220.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $41.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

