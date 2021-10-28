Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

