Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercer International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $696.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

