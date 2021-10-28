Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Decreased by Analyst

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “NA” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMT. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SMT opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

