Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

SHOO opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

