Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

