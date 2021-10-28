Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $617.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

