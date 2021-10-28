Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

ASGN opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. ASGN has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.