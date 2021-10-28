Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered by Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

