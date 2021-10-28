QASH (QASH) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $28.78 million and $1.25 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00205982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00098644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

