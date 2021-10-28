QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $190,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 6,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

