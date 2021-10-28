Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock worth $905,440 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

