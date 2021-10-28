Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTRHF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 16,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a P/E ratio of 211.05 and a beta of 0.51. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

