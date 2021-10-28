Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $479.00

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479 ($6.26) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.11). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 3,056 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 487.70. The company has a market capitalization of £195.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.

In other news, insider Laura Seffino sold 20,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £97,430.24 ($127,293.23). Insiders have sold 47,007 shares of company stock worth $21,986,829 in the last ninety days.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.