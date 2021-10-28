Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 3,280 VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

