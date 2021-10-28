Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $224,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,316,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

MNDY opened at $392.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.84. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

