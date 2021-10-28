Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.95. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.