Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,625 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $487,000.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

