Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

