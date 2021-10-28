Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

