R. F. Lafferty Increases PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target to $17.00

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
NYSE PBFX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,329. The company has a market capitalization of $843.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70.
PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.21 million.
PBF Logistics Company Profile
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.
