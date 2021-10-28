R. F. Lafferty Increases PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target to $17.00

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

NYSE PBFX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,329. The company has a market capitalization of $843.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

