Rai Reflex Index Market Capitalization Achieves $79.48 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $79.48 million and $5.25 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00004921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,172,650 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

