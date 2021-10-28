Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.20. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLYB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.