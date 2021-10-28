Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.75. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 343.15% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

