Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PACK traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 417,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranpak stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 175.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Ranpak worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

