Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04).

TSE PIF opened at C$18.34 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

