Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,094. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The company has a market cap of C$620.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.46.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

