Raymond James Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Outperform

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 6.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SM Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SM Energy by 77.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SM Energy by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.