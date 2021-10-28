Raze Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $859,206.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $859,206.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

