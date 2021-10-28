RChain (REV) One Day Volume Tops $392,361.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $71.84 million and $392,361.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 625,580,919 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

