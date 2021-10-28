Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

