RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $18.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

RDHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $5.43 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

