Reef (REEF) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $427.41 million and $77.93 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00321878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

