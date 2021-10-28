Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.94 Million Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 185,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

EVC opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $662.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

EVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

