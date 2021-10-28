Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $18.37 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 704,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.