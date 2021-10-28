Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,800 at Morgan Stanley

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday.

LON RSW opened at GBX 5,080 ($66.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,405.77. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

In other Renishaw news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

