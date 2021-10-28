Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
FRBK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 192,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
