Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

FRBK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 192,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Republic First Bancorp worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

