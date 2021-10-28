Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
