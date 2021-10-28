Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.74.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

