Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

SFNC stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

