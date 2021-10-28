Research Analysts Set Expectations for First National Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.